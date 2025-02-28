The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $180.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $151.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

