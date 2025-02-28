Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,859 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.1% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $180,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.