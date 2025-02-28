Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 819 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 39.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,345,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

