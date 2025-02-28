Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,868,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.