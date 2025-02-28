Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

