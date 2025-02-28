Hosking Partners LLP Buys 29,125 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 105.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

MNTK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

