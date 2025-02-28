VELA Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Mama’s Creations accounts for about 0.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 953,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 609,605 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 507,065 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,050 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAMA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

