Illumine Investment Management LLC Invests $668,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,771,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 23,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

