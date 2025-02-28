QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,032 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

