Illumine Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,400 Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

