Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entain Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637. Entain has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

