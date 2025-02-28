Q1 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Raised by Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.20. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,214.20. This trade represents a 15.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

