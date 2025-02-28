Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,469,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 376,510 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

