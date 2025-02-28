Wedbush Estimates Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,497 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.