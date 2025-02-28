GenTrust LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWZ stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

