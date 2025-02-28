RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,375 shares during the quarter. RADCOM comprises about 1.3% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.90. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RADCOM Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

