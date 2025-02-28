Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Issues Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $776.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

