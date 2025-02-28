Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $8.48 on Friday, hitting $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 780,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

