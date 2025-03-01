Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,569.37 ($19.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,716.50 ($21.59). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,694.67 ($21.31), with a volume of 756,098 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,845.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,569.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

