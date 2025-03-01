Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.47 and traded as low as $150.91. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 78,911 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

