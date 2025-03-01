Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.47 and traded as low as $150.91. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 78,911 shares traded.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.