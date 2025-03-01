Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 868.8% in February

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, an increase of 868.8% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Potash America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Potash America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

