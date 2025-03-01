Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,448 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $206.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

