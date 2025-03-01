Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.46 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.44). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.44), with a volume of 8,968 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 12.74 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 73.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend

About Value and Indexed Property Income

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.64%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

