Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.46 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.44). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.44), with a volume of 8,968 shares.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96.
Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 12.74 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 73.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend
About Value and Indexed Property Income
Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Value and Indexed Property Income
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.