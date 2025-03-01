First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 88,244 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
