First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 88,244 shares changing hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

