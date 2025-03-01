Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $528.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

