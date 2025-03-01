MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.05. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 19,402 shares traded.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

