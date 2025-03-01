Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $24.66. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 162,097 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

