AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get AAON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07. AAON has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,239,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.