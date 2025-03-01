Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 132,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 12,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 945,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 938,272 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 474,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

