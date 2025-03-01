Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY remained flat at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Cuts Dividend

Acerinox Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

