Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

