Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ANET opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,683,504.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,441 shares of company stock worth $46,538,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
