Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

