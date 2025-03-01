Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

