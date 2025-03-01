iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

