Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

