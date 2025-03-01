SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,910,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.45 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

