Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Evolution Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
