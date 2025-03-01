Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

