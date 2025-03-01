Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

