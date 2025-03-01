Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,401,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $611.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

