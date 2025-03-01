Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $123.28

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.