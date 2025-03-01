iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

