Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

