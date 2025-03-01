BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $48.43 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
