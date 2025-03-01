Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $219.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

