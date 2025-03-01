Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,157 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 43,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 145,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.