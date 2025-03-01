Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after acquiring an additional 362,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $91.95 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.