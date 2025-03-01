Barrington Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of LMAT opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

