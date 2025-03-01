Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

REG opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

